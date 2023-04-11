Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 2,683 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.1% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

IBM opened at $130.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.