Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Makes New $529.86 Million Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,424,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $529,864,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 27.6% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned 1.59% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. First Command Bank raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.86. 1,926,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,867,629. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.22.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

