MinePlex Trading Up 1.1% This Week (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $33.29 million and $3.12 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,007,022 coins. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

Buying and Selling MinePlex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars.

