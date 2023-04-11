MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $294,000 Stock Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,083 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.6% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE PBI traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,339. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 62.13% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $908.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Featured Stories

