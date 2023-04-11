MetisDAO (METIS) Trading Up 22.5% Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $30.22 or 0.00101886 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $134.48 million and $4.75 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007447 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023791 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00029127 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018527 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,635.84 or 0.99923797 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 27.62410071 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $3,274,823.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

