Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $280,701.85

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.39 or 0.00011195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 15% higher against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $57.65 million and $280,701.85 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000750 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,199,558 coins and its circulating supply is 17,029,757 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

