Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $119.90

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $119.90 and last traded at $119.79, with a volume of 186026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $88,588.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $88,588.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,994 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,047,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,472,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,133,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 871,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

