Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) is Emerald Advisers LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 522,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,144 shares during the quarter. Merit Medical Systems accounts for 1.8% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $36,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Lynne Ward sold 11,585 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $772,835.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $397,858.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynne Ward sold 11,585 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $772,835.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $397,858.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,341,157. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

MMSI traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.06. 73,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.25. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $77.12.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.14 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

