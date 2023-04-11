MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,384.44.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre
In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,251.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,195.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,014.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,329.49. The company has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.20, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.58.
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.
