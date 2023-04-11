MELD (MELD) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $27.94 Million

MELD (MELD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, MELD has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. MELD has a market capitalization of $27.94 million and $1.55 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELD token can now be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,598,822,237 tokens. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01787422 USD and is up 3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,286,116.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

