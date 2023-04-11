Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Threadgill Financial LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Threadgill Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 3.3% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

NYSE:MA traded up $2.25 on Tuesday, hitting $362.39. 1,022,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,308. The company has a market cap of $345.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.66. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

