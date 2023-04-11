Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.90. 957,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,936,205. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.97. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.81.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

