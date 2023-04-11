Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104.65 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 103.75 ($1.28). 81,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 255,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50 ($1.28).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Macfarlane Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 106.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 102.46. The firm has a market cap of £164.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,037.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Macfarlane Group Increases Dividend

Macfarlane Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a GBX 2.52 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Macfarlane Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Macfarlane Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

(Get Rating)

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

