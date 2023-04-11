Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) versus Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Financial Contrast

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) and Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Centrus Energy and Lynas Rare Earths, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Lynas Rare Earths 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

32.3% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Lynas Rare Earths shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Centrus Energy and Lynas Rare Earths’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy 17.77% -53.40% 8.99% Lynas Rare Earths N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centrus Energy and Lynas Rare Earths’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy $293.80 million 1.49 $52.20 million $3.38 8.86 Lynas Rare Earths $839.27 million 4.49 $392.37 million N/A N/A

Lynas Rare Earths has higher revenue and earnings than Centrus Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Centrus Energy has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lynas Rare Earths has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centrus Energy beats Lynas Rare Earths on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world. The company was founded in October 1992 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

