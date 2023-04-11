Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Up 7.5%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.63. 14,820,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 27,621,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lucid Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Lucid Group by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Lucid Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

