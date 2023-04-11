Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Up 7.5%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.63. 14,820,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 27,621,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.
Lucid Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lucid Group Company Profile
Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.
