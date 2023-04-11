London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating) was up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.36 and last traded at $101.20. Approximately 2,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 5,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDNXF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.55.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.