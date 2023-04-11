LINK Price Reaches $44.15 on Major Exchanges (LN)

LINK (LN) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One LINK coin can now be purchased for $44.15 or 0.00146329 BTC on popular exchanges. LINK has a market cap of $297.30 million and $2.09 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LINK has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LINK

LINK launched on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,734,458 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LINK is blockchain.line.me. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/lineblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users.

LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

