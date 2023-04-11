KonPay Price Hits $0.0879 on Top Exchanges (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, KonPay has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KonPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0879 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $126.61 million and $26.31 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KonPay Coin Profile

KonPay’s launch date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KonPay is konpay.medium.com.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

