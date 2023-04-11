Kava One Day Volume Reaches $24.09 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00003005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $430.63 million and $24.09 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00059801 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00037179 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006813 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017285 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001192 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000467 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 475,018,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 475,012,377 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.