JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Trading Down 1.7%

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (LON:JFJ – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 451 ($5.59) and last traded at GBX 453.50 ($5.62). Approximately 172,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 232,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 461.50 ($5.72).

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £696.53 million, a P/E ratio of -175.10 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 472.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 464.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust

In other news, insider Sally Macdonald acquired 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 467 ($5.78) per share, with a total value of £1,984.75 ($2,457.89). In related news, insider Sally Duckworth bought 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.09) per share, for a total transaction of £14,917.44 ($18,473.61). Also, insider Sally Macdonald purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 467 ($5.78) per share, with a total value of £1,984.75 ($2,457.89). 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

