Joystick 1-Day Volume Tops $19,627.11 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for about $0.0498 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $10.20 million and $19,627.11 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007322 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00028613 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018373 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,106.46 or 0.99931352 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0522456 USD and is up 22.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $79,687.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

