iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Stock Holdings Reduced by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWZ traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.54. 17,052,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,655,078. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average is $29.20. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

