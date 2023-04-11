iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lifted by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.79. 1,040,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,100,165. The firm has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

