iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Holdings Lifted by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Fortune 45 LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 58,986 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $99.10. The company had a trading volume of 443,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,595. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $104.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.48.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

