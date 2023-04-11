IOTA (MIOTA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.37 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000755 BTC on exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $628.01 million and approximately $8.37 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001226 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011298 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000102 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
