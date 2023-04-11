Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.24. The stock had a trading volume of 21,081,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,913,328. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $347.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

