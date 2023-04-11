Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.82

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.82 and last traded at $40.77, with a volume of 7663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average of $39.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 146,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 3,931.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 511.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 580,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,087,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

