Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Decreased by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.47.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

Intuit Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 over the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU traded down $7.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $436.76. 372,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,280. The stock has a market cap of $122.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $419.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $492.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

