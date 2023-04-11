Internet Computer Trading 5.5% Higher This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.27 or 0.00017446 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.59 billion and approximately $37.14 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00060283 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00037309 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001174 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,466,823 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,327,452 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

