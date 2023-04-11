Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,724 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Intel by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.64. 11,219,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,124,820. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $135.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.20.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.