Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Boosted by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.70. 9,060,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,090,852. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $135.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.03.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

