Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $317.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $317.82.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Insulet Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $314.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.60. Insulet has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $326.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5,248.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.27 and a 200-day moving average of $285.43.

Insider Activity

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Insulet will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $7,140,815.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $7,140,815.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Insulet by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Insulet by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

