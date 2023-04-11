Insider Buying: GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) CEO Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) CEO Michael Martin Breen purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,218 shares in the company, valued at $328,109. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

GT Biopharma Trading Up 9.4 %

OTCMKTS:GTBP traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 467,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,344. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.86. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $3.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GT Biopharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $3,003,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GT Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in GT Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma by 18,317.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GT Biopharma Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GTBP shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

