Insider Buying: Great Southern Mining Limited (ASX:GSN) Insider Buys 11,494,983 Shares of Stock

Great Southern Mining Limited (ASX:GSN – Get Rating) insider John Terpu bought 11,494,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$206,909.69 ($137,026.29).
Great Southern Mining Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.
About Great Southern Mining
Recommended Stories
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
- Carmax Bottoms And Shifts Gears For Reversal
- Hovering Around $100, Generac Is a Powerful Long-Term Opportunity
- Albertsons Companies Can’t Be Any More Attractive Than It Is
Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.