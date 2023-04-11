Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) and C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Financial Analysis

Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) and C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Innate Pharma and C4 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A C4 Therapeutics -412.19% -38.94% -26.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.3% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Innate Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innate Pharma $60.78 million 3.58 -$61.22 million N/A N/A C4 Therapeutics $31.10 million 5.13 -$128.18 million ($2.62) -1.24

This table compares Innate Pharma and C4 Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Innate Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than C4 Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Innate Pharma has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C4 Therapeutics has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Innate Pharma and C4 Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innate Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 C4 Therapeutics 2 3 4 0 2.22

C4 Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 339.67%. Given C4 Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe C4 Therapeutics is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Summary

Innate Pharma beats C4 Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innate Pharma

(Get Rating)

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

About C4 Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The company is also developing CFT8634, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader of BRD9, a protein target for synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted solid tumors; CFT1946, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader targeting V600X mutant BRAF to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies; CFT8919, an orally bioavailable, allosteric, and mutant-selective BiDAC degrader of epidermal growth factor receptor, or EGFR, with an L858R mutation in NSCLC; and earlier stage programs comprising RET degraders for the treatment of various cancers. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; Biogen MA, Inc.; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.