Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.19

Shares of Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 360447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Independence Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10.

About Independence Gold

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts project comprising 15 mineral claims covering approximately 5,200 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and the Moosehorn property that consists of 82 quartz mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,720 hectares located in the Whitehorse mining district, Yukon.

