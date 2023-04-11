Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 738 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Valence8 US LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $5,712,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 43,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,165,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.24. 21,081,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,913,328. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $347.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

