Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 348 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,724 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 235,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 20,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $90.40. 179,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,295. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $100.61.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

