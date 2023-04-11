Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,000. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJNK. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $125,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SJNK traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $24.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,802. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.35. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $26.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.45.

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

