Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Invests $365,000 in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSV. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $92,556,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,217,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,878,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $10,592,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $10,505,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.86. The stock had a trading volume of 88,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,077. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.29.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

