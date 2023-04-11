Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,392,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in LPL Financial by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Several brokerages have commented on LPLA. Credit Suisse Group downgraded LPL Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.13.

LPL Financial stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.09. 411,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,938. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.47 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.95.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 48.38%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.52%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

