Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.28. The stock had a trading volume of 598,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,851. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $91.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.80 and a 200 day moving average of $243.65.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.