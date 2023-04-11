Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Aptiv accounts for 1.1% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $776,739.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,577 shares in the company, valued at $62,066,523.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,330 shares of company stock worth $2,388,679 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE APTV traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $105.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,691. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.