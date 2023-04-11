Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Buys 232 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,366,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,376,043. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.47 and a 200-day moving average of $102.93. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $124.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

