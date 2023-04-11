Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,752 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,685,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,480,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.38. The stock has a market cap of $405.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Barclays began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.34.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

