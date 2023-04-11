Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.08.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $81.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $104.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 49.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.