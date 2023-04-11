Hour Loop (HOUR) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) is one of 42 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Hour Loop to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Hour Loop has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hour Loop’s peers have a beta of 0.70, meaning that their average stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hour Loop and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop -1.54% -19.74% -6.79% Hour Loop Competitors -14.26% -50.79% -9.91%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $95.93 million -$1.48 million -47.50 Hour Loop Competitors $19.49 billion -$190.79 million -16.27

This table compares Hour Loop and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hour Loop’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hour Loop. Hour Loop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hour Loop and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hour Loop Competitors 90 728 2798 38 2.76

Hour Loop presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.26%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 25.84%. Given Hour Loop’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hour Loop has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Hour Loop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hour Loop peers beat Hour Loop on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Hour Loop Company Profile

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

