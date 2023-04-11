Horizen Price Tops $10.74 on Top Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $145.63 million and $8.45 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $10.74 or 0.00035889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,564,650 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars.

