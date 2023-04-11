Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Down 2.7% After Insider Selling

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.54. Approximately 1,436,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,826,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Specifically, insider Soleil Boughton sold 50,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,904.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 15,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $154,370.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,307.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,904.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 741,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,065,938. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC now owns 665,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 123,189 shares in the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.