HighTower Trust Company N.A. Sells 677 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.50.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.39. The stock had a trading volume of 154,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,033. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $406.93.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

